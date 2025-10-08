Here's How Much $100 Invested In Simon Property Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.99%. Currently, Simon Property Group has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion.

Buying $100 In SPG: If an investor had bought $100 of SPG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $261.39 today based on a price of $178.92 for SPG at the time of writing.

Simon Property Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

