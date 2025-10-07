October 7, 2025 6:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning IDEXX Laboratories Stock In The Last 15 Years

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.18%. Currently, IDEXX Laboratories has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion.

Buying $100 In IDXX: If an investor had bought $100 of IDXX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,039.27 today based on a price of $627.28 for IDXX at the time of writing.

IDEXX Laboratories's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

