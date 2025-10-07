Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of New York Mellon Stock In The Last 5 Years

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.11%. Currently, Bank of New York Mellon has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In BK: If an investor had bought $1000 of BK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,836.34 today based on a price of $106.93 for BK at the time of writing.

Bank of New York Mellon's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.