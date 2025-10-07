Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Agilent Technologies Stock In The Last 10 Years

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.55%. Currently, Agilent Technologies has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion.

Buying $1000 In A: If an investor had bought $1000 of A stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,849.96 today based on a price of $138.56 for A at the time of writing.

Agilent Technologies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

