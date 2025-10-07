October 7, 2025 4:45 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Deckers Outdoor 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 15.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.89%. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion.

Buying $100 In DECK: If an investor had bought $100 of DECK stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,748.21 today based on a price of $98.31 for DECK at the time of writing.

Deckers Outdoor's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

