Elizabeth Michelle Williams Boosts Confidence With $135K Purchase Of Brady Stock

A notable insider purchase on October 6, was reported by Elizabeth Michelle Williams, Director at Brady (NYSE:BRC), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Williams's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 1,728 shares of Brady. The total transaction value is $135,060.

Brady's shares are actively trading at $75.1, experiencing a down of 0.98% during Tuesday's morning session.

Get to Know Brady Better

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Key Indicators: Brady's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Brady showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.69% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 50.4% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.25 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.41 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Brady's EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.59 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

