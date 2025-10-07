Insider Move: Vineet Nargolwala Invests $135K In Brady Stock

A significant insider buy by Vineet Nargolwala, Director at Brady (NYSE:BRC), was executed on October 6, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Nargolwala made a significant move by purchasing 1,728 shares of Brady as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $135,060.

At Tuesday morning, Brady shares are down by 0.98%, trading at $75.1.

Get to Know Brady Better

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

A Deep Dive into Brady's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Brady showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.69% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 50.4% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: Brady's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Brady's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 19.25 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.41 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.59, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Brady's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.