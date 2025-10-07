Brady Board Member Trades $135K In Company Stock

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on October 6, involves Deidre Cusack, Board Member at Brady (NYSE:BRC).

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Cusack made a notable purchase of 1,728 shares of Brady, valuing at $135,060.

During Tuesday's morning session, Brady shares down by 0.98%, currently priced at $75.1.

About Brady

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Breaking Down Brady's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Brady's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.69%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 50.4% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Brady's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.25 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.41 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Brady's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 12.59, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

