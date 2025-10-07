Joanne Smee Collins Boosts Confidence With $135K Purchase Of Brady Stock

On October 6, a substantial insider purchase was made by Joanne Smee Collins, Board Member at Brady (NYSE:BRC), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Collins demonstrated confidence in Brady by purchasing 1,728 shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value of the transaction is $135,060.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Brady shares are trading at $75.1, showing a down of 0.98%.

Get to Know Brady Better

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Brady: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Brady displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 50.4% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: Brady's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.25 , Brady's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.41 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Brady's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Brady's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 12.59, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Brady's Insider Trades.

