Major Purchase Alert: PATRICK ALLENDER Invests $135K In Brady Stock

PATRICK ALLENDER, Board Member at Brady (NYSE:BRC), reported an insider buy on October 6, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, ALLENDER purchased 1,728 shares of Brady, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $135,060.

Brady shares are trading down 0.0% at $75.84 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Delving into Brady's Background

Brady Corp provides identification solutions and workplace safety products. The company offers identification and healthcare products that are sold under the Brady brand to maintenance, repair, and operations as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. Products include safety signs and labeling systems, material identification systems, wire identification, patient identification, and people identification. Brady also provides workplace safety and compliance products such as safety and compliance signs, asset tracking labels, and first-aid products. The company is organized and managed on a geographic basis with two reportable segments: Americas & Asia which derives maximum revenue, and Europe & Australia.

Breaking Down Brady's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brady's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.69% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 50.4% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Brady's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.05.

Debt Management: Brady's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.25 , Brady's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 2.41 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Brady's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 12.59, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

