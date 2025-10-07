In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in comparison to its major competitors within the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.95 57.87 9.49 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 28.15 8.18 4.72 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.16 1.34 1 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 32.51 5.15 1.56 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 220.32 22.51 9.18 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.31 24.65 3.78 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 27.26 7.69 3.74 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.76 2.62 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 53.5 10.31 3.56 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

At 38.95 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.73x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 57.87 relative to the industry average by 5.61x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.49 , which is 2.67x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion is 86.19x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 9.63%, outperforming the industry average of 7.09%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When evaluating the debt-to-equity ratio, Apple is in the middle position among its top 4 peers.

The company maintains a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a relatively balanced financial structure.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. On the other hand, Apple's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong financial performance and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.