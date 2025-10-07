Comparing Amazon.com With Industry Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.67 7.06 3.55 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.61 3.05 3.20 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.47 3.75 3.46 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% Sea Ltd 97.68 11.59 6.09 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% MercadoLibre Inc 53.20 19.12 4.53 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Coupang Inc 162.15 12.62 1.86 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 10.01 1.60 0.31 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.39 8.83 4.22 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.90 1.81 0.71 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.97 5 1.48 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.81 4.36 3.22 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.61 4.37 2.59 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.40 1.10 0.23 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 64.95 4.77 1.35 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.88 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 94.33 13.90 0.72 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 42.89 6.42 2.27 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Upon analyzing Amazon.com, the following trends can be observed:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.67 is 0.79x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.06 relative to the industry average by 1.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.55 , which is 1.56x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.18% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.76%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. However, the high P/B and P/S ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance relative to industry peers.

