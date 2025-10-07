Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.97 9.22 10.38 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.70 8.35 8.30 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 13.24 1.29 2.69 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 90.91 15.97 21.81 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.61 4.53 5.76 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 384.35 5.94 2.94 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 195.78 2.16 1045.85 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 28.99 8.26 4.13 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 42.68 2.19 2.98 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.87 0.85 1.89 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 15.06 2.77 1.54 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 33.33 2.96 1.24 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 25.02 0.88 1.17 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.63 3.26 0.89 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.12 0.78 0.89 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 64.88 4.3 78.72 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 25.97 significantly below the industry average by 0.4x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.22 , which is 2.14x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 10.38 , which is 0.13x the industry average.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% that is 7.09% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% exceeds the industry average of 11.32%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's assets. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market value. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

