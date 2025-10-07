Inquiry Into Microsoft's Competitor Dynamics In Software Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 38.75 11.44 14.01 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 67.50 34.42 14.23 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 114.82 17.33 15.84 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 132.86 18.39 16.35 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 34.41 32.12 10.55 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 162.26 8.26 113.62 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 28.91 7.23 4.09 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% QXO Inc 2.10 1.50 4.65 -1.25% $-0.06 $0.4 13047.59% Monday.Com Ltd 248.24 8.16 9.08 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 99.55 21.72 7.66 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% UiPath Inc 484 4.63 5.30 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.82 2.67 5.26 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% Qualys Inc 25.82 9.21 7.50 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% Average 118.94 13.8 17.84 6.81% $0.77 $1.53 1151.87%

Through an analysis of Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 38.75 is lower than the industry average by 0.33x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.44 , which is 0.83x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 14.01 , which is 0.79x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 1.38% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 57.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 34.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly below the industry average of 1151.87%. This suggests a potential struggle in generating increased sales volume.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for long-term performance compared to industry peers.

