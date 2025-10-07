In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) against its key competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 52.86 45.11 27.69 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 86.02 21.62 27.08 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 33.10 10.44 14.06 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 121.98 5.54 11.23 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 25.16 3.96 5.75 6.1% $5.9 $5.05 46.0% Qualcomm Inc 16.28 6.69 4.35 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% ARM Holdings PLC 236.70 23.62 40.34 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Texas Instruments Inc 33.24 10.08 10 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% Analog Devices Inc 61.70 3.50 11.63 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.58 6.10 4.88 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 25.33 13.63 18.41 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% STMicroelectronics NV 61.53 1.38 2.28 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 204.75 32.64 45.69 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 23.09 2.57 1.23 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% First Solar Inc 19.62 2.88 5.68 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.95 2.59 3.34 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.42 1.67 2.33 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.64 2.02 3.03 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 47.87 8.85 16.98 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 323.74 14.84 21.02 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 75.77 9.19 13.12 4.14% $40.09 $32.86 27.71%

After thoroughly examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 52.86 is lower than the industry average by 0.7x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 45.11 which exceeds the industry average by 4.91x .

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 27.69 , which is 2.11x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% that is 24.58% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion is 0.8x below the industry average, suggesting potential lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $33.85 Billion is 1.03x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 27.71%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing NVIDIA in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Among its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio suggests NVIDIA is undervalued compared to its peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. However, the high PB and PS ratios indicate that the market values the company's assets and sales more highly. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight NVIDIA's strong profitability and growth potential, outperforming its industry peers. The low EBITDA may indicate some challenges in operational efficiency.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.