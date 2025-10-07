Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Stifel Financial Stock In The Last 20 Years

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.53%. Currently, Stifel Financial has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion.

Buying $1000 In SF: If an investor had bought $1000 of SF stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,585.01 today based on a price of $112.06 for SF at the time of writing.

Stifel Financial's Performance Over Last 20 Years

