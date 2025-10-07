October 7, 2025 10:32 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Thermo Fisher Scientific 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.43% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.49%. Currently, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a market capitalization of $204.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In TMO: If an investor had bought $1000 of TMO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $18,062.46 today based on a price of $543.17 for TMO at the time of writing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$543.47-0.09%
