If You Invested $1000 In F5 Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.89%. Currently, F5 has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion.

Buying $1000 In FFIV: If an investor had bought $1000 of FFIV stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,364.09 today based on a price of $329.00 for FFIV at the time of writing.

F5's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.