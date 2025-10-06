Here's How Much $100 Invested In InterDigital 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.09%. Currently, InterDigital has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion.

Buying $100 In IDCC: If an investor had bought $100 of IDCC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $670.75 today based on a price of $337.32 for IDCC at the time of writing.

InterDigital's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

