Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Citigroup Stock In The Last 5 Years

Citigroup (NYSE:C) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.89%. Currently, Citigroup has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion.

Buying $100 In C: If an investor had bought $100 of C stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.25 today based on a price of $98.00 for C at the time of writing.

Citigroup's Performance Over Last 5 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.