If You Invested $1000 In Blue Bird Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.97% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Blue Bird has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion.

Buying $1000 In BLBD: If an investor had bought $1000 of BLBD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,774.28 today based on a price of $53.09 for BLBD at the time of writing.

Blue Bird's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.