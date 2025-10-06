If You Invested $1000 In Synopsys Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.23% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.37%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,170.52 today based on a price of $473.00 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 5 Years

