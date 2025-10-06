$100 Invested In Allstate 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.77%. Currently, Allstate has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion.

Buying $100 In ALL: If an investor had bought $100 of ALL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $224.82 today based on a price of $210.82 for ALL at the time of writing.

Allstate's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.