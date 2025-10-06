In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 39.02 57.97 9.50 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 29.50 8.57 4.95 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 28.80 1.32 0.99 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.25 4.95 1.50 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 215.24 21.99 8.97 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 21.25 24.58 3.77 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.89 7.59 3.69 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.70 2.61 0.90 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 52.66 10.23 3.54 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Through a thorough examination of Apple, we can discern the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 39.02 is lower than the industry average by 0.74x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 57.97 relative to the industry average by 5.67x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.5 , which is 2.68x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% exceeds the industry average of 7.09%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Apple can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.

