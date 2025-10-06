In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.90 7.11 3.58 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.86 3.08 3.23 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.56 3.78 3.48 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 55.49 19.94 4.73 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 94.96 11.27 5.92 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 162.80 12.67 1.87 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 10.03 1.60 0.31 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.64 8.51 4.06 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.91 1.81 0.71 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 17.22 5.08 1.50 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.45 4.44 3.27 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.58 4.36 2.59 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.34 1.10 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 65.70 4.83 1.36 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.83 0.47 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 95 13.99 0.72 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 43.02 6.46 2.27 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

At 33.9 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.79x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.11 relative to the industry average by 1.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.58 , surpassing the industry average by 1.58x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 10.76%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Amazon.com exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

