Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.38 9.36 10.55 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.19 8.19 8.15 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.81 1.25 2.60 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 89.70 15.75 21.52 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.56 4.51 5.74 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 388.11 6 2.97 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 191.11 2.11 1020.92 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 30.57 8.71 4.36 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.80 2.15 2.91 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 9.10 0.87 1.94 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.55 2.68 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.65 2.90 1.22 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.53 0.86 1.14 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.79 3.29 0.90 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.36 0.79 0.91 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 64.63 4.29 76.91 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

Through a detailed examination of Meta Platforms, we can deduce the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 26.38 is lower than the industry average by 0.41x , suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.36 , which is 2.18x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 10.55 , which is 0.14x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 7.09% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion is 7.04x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 21.61%, outperforming the industry average of 11.32%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Meta Platforms with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

