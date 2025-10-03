$100 Invested In UFP Industries 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.05%. Currently, UFP Industries has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion.

Buying $100 In UFPI: If an investor had bought $100 of UFPI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $463.22 today based on a price of $92.18 for UFPI at the time of writing.

UFP Industries's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

