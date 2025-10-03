October 3, 2025 6:30 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In ON Semiconductor Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.94%. Currently, ON Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion.

Buying $100 In ON: If an investor had bought $100 of ON stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $479.28 today based on a price of $49.20 for ON at the time of writing.

ON Semiconductor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

ON Logo
ONON Semiconductor Corp
$49.200.94%
