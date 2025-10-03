Here's How Much $100 Invested In Equinix 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.54%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion.

Buying $100 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $100 of EQIX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $2,119.79 today based on a price of $775.42 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.