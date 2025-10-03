Barbara L Brasier Boosts Confidence With $54K Purchase Of Molina Healthcare Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that Barbara L Brasier, Director at Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) made a noteworthy insider purchase on October 3,.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday unveiled that Brasier made a notable purchase of 285 shares of Molina Healthcare, valuing at $54,945.

Molina Healthcare's shares are actively trading at $195.69, experiencing a up of 0.74% during Friday's morning session.

Discovering Molina Healthcare: A Closer Look

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Breaking Down Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 10.21% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Molina Healthcare's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 4.75.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 9.58 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.25 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 2.85, Molina Healthcare presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

