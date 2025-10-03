Molina Healthcare Director Makes $54K Stock Purchase

Disclosed in the latest SEC filing, a significant insider purchase on October 3, involves Leo Grohowski, Director at Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH).

What Happened: Grohowski made a significant move by purchasing 285 shares of Molina Healthcare as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $54,945.

During Friday's morning session, Molina Healthcare shares up by 0.74%, currently priced at $195.69.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Breaking Down Molina Healthcare's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Molina Healthcare's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.66% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.21% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Molina Healthcare's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 4.75.

Debt Management: Molina Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.58 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Molina Healthcare's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.25 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 2.85, Molina Healthcare presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Molina Healthcare's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.