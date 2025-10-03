Molina Healthcare Board Member Makes $54K Stock Purchase

On October 3, a substantial insider purchase was made by Stephen H Lockhart, Board Member at Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Lockhart made a significant move by purchasing 285 shares of Molina Healthcare as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $54,945.

In the Friday's morning session, Molina Healthcare's shares are currently trading at $201.56, experiencing a up of 3.76%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Inc offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Its health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO). It has four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace and Others. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which it offers managed healthcare services. The Other segment, which is insignificant to its consolidated results of operations, includes long-term services and supports consultative services in Wisconsin. It generates majority revenue from Medicaid segment.

Molina Healthcare's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Molina Healthcare's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.66%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 10.21% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Molina Healthcare's EPS is significantly higher than the industry average. The company demonstrates a robust bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 4.75.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, Molina Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Navigating Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 9.58 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.25 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Molina Healthcare's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 2.85, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Molina Healthcare's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.