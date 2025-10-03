In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 53.81 45.93 28.19 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 86.71 21.79 27.30 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.51 9.94 13.39 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 101.63 4.62 9.36 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 24.21 3.80 5.53 6.1% $4.33 $3.51 21.65% Qualcomm Inc 16.30 6.70 4.36 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 33.33 10.11 10.03 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 230.52 23 39.29 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 61.49 3.49 11.59 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 27.14 6 4.80 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 24.35 13.10 17.69 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 207.82 33.13 46.38 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% STMicroelectronics NV 61.47 1.38 2.28 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 19.84 2.91 5.75 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.59 2.52 1.21 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% ON Semiconductor Corp 46.42 2.51 3.23 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 13.30 1.66 2.31 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 30.82 2.03 3.05 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 49.15 9.09 17.44 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 316.83 14.52 20.57 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 73.97 9.07 12.92 4.14% $40.01 $32.78 26.43%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of NVIDIA, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 53.81 significantly below the industry average by 0.73x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 45.93 , which is 5.06x the industry average, NVIDIA might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 28.19 , which is 2.18x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% is 24.58% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 55.6% exceeds the industry average of 26.43%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating NVIDIA alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, NVIDIA demonstrates high performance relative to industry standards, reflecting efficient operations and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.