If You Invested $100 In Primerica Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.44% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.24%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion.

Buying $100 In PRI: If an investor had bought $100 of PRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $580.86 today based on a price of $280.50 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.