If You Invested $1000 In MetLife Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

MetLife (NYSE:MET) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.33%. Currently, MetLife has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion.

Buying $1000 In MET: If an investor had bought $1000 of MET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,122.53 today based on a price of $81.73 for MET at the time of writing.

MetLife's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.