$1000 Invested In ServiceNow 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.49% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.36%. Currently, ServiceNow has a market capitalization of $188.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In NOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of NOW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $12,203.00 today based on a price of $908.00 for NOW at the time of writing.

ServiceNow's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.