If You Invested $1000 In Zscaler Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.15%. Currently, Zscaler has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion.

Buying $1000 In ZS: If an investor had bought $1000 of ZS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,116.72 today based on a price of $307.70 for ZS at the time of writing.

Zscaler's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.