Here's How Much $1000 Invested In ExlService Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

ExlService Hldgs (NASDAQ:EXLS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.06%. Currently, ExlService Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In EXLS: If an investor had bought $1000 of EXLS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,206.85 today based on a price of $43.44 for EXLS at the time of writing.

ExlService Hldgs's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.