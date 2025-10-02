October 2, 2025 4:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American International Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years

American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.87%. Currently, American International Gr has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion.

Buying $100 In AIG: If an investor had bought $100 of AIG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $254.39 today based on a price of $79.64 for AIG at the time of writing.

American International Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

