In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.76 57.59 9.44 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 29.35 8.53 4.92 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.33 1.35 1.01 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Super Micro Computer Inc 31.18 4.94 1.50 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% Pure Storage Inc 209 21.35 8.71 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% NetApp Inc 20.97 24.26 3.72 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.21 7.40 3.60 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.90 2.64 0.92 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 51.71 10.07 3.48 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

Upon closer analysis of Apple, the following trends become apparent:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 38.76 , which is 0.75x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 57.59 which exceeds the industry average by 5.72x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 9.44 , which is 2.71x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% is 29.55% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 9.63%, which surpasses the industry average of 7.09%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Apple in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Apple falls in the middle of the list when considering the debt-to-equity ratio.

This indicates that the company has a moderate level of debt relative to its equity with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, suggesting a balanced financial structure with a reasonable debt-equitymix.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance metrics, outperforming its industry counterparts. This suggests that Apple may present a compelling investment opportunity based on its financial indicators.

