Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in relation to its major competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.63 7.05 3.55 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.10 3.06 3.12 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.47 3.75 3.46 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 53.76 19.32 4.58 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 93.82 11.14 5.85 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 162.15 12.62 1.86 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 10.08 1.61 0.31 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.46 8.43 4.02 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 11.05 1.84 0.72 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 17.36 5.12 1.51 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37 4.38 3.23 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.23 4.50 2.67 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.20 1.08 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 64.90 4.77 1.35 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.51 0.45 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 97 14.29 0.74 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 42.81 6.42 2.25 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Through a meticulous analysis of Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.63 is 0.79x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.05 relative to the industry average by 1.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.55 , surpassing the industry average by 1.58x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% , which is 0.18% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.23x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 13.33%, outperforming the industry average of 10.76%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Amazon.com against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Amazon.com is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.