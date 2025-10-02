In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is imperative for investors and industry observers to carefully assess companies before making investment choices. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) vis-à-vis its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. Through a detailed analysis of important financial indicators, market standing, and growth potential, our goal is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.03 9.24 10.41 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.11 8.16 8.12 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.56 1.22 2.55 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 90.45 15.89 21.70 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 11.54 4.50 5.73 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 382.57 5.92 2.93 1.53% $0.81 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 184.67 2.04 986.50 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% CarGurus Inc 30.04 8.56 4.28 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 41.08 2.11 2.86 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% Weibo Corp 8.89 0.85 1.90 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Yelp Inc 14.43 2.66 1.48 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% Tripadvisor Inc 32.77 2.91 1.22 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Ziff Davis Inc 24.56 0.86 1.14 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% FuboTV Inc 20.53 3.24 0.88 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Hello Group Inc 11.22 0.78 0.90 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 63.67 4.26 74.44 2.56% $3.57 $5.62 11.32%

After examining Meta Platforms, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.03 is 0.41x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 9.24 which exceeds the industry average by 2.17x .

The Price to Sales ratio is 10.41 , which is 0.14x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% is 7.09% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.04x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.02 Billion , which indicates 6.94x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 21.61% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 11.32%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.