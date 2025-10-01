If You Invested $1000 In Amazon.com Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.43%. Currently, Amazon.com has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion.

Buying $1000 In AMZN: If an investor had bought $1000 of AMZN stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $8,116.17 today based on a price of $220.73 for AMZN at the time of writing.

Amazon.com's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.