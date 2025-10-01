Here's How Much $100 Invested In Kratos Defense & Security 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.21% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.6%. Currently, Kratos Defense & Security has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion.

Buying $100 In KTOS: If an investor had bought $100 of KTOS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $887.87 today based on a price of $93.07 for KTOS at the time of writing.

Kratos Defense & Security's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

