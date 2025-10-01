Here's How Much $100 Invested In IES Hldgs 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 34.93% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 47.88%. Currently, IES Hldgs has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion.

Buying $100 In IESC: If an investor had bought $100 of IESC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,200.66 today based on a price of $391.61 for IESC at the time of writing.

IES Hldgs's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.