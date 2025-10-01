If You Invested $100 In Royal Caribbean Gr Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.76%. Currently, Royal Caribbean Gr has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion.

Buying $100 In RCL: If an investor had bought $100 of RCL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $485.17 today based on a price of $322.99 for RCL at the time of writing.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.