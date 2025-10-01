October 1, 2025 12:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Lowe's Companies 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.3%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion.

Buying $1000 In LOW: If an investor had bought $1000 of LOW stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $10,928.54 today based on a price of $247.75 for LOW at the time of writing.

Lowe's Companies's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

LOW Logo
LOWLowe's Companies Inc
$247.73-1.42%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved