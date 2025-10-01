October 1, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In Texas Pacific Land 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 29.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 44.16%. Currently, Texas Pacific Land has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion.

Buying $100 In TPL: If an investor had bought $100 of TPL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $629.58 today based on a price of $933.64 for TPL at the time of writing.

Texas Pacific Land's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

