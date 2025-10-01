Eye On Growth: Archana Deskus Adds $114K Of Global Payments Stock To Portfolio

Archana Deskus, Board Member at Global Payments (NYSE:GPN), reported an insider buy on September 30, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Deskus's recent purchase of 1,320 shares of Global Payments, disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, reflects confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $114,985.

Global Payments shares are trading up 1.94% at $84.69 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Delving into Global Payments's Background

Global Payments is a leading provider of payment processing and software solutions and focuses on serving small and midsize merchants. The company operates in 30 countries and generates about one fourth of its revenue from outside North America, primarily in Europe and Asia. In 2019, Global Payments merged with Total System Services in an all-stock deal that gave Total System Services shareholders 48% of the combined company's shares. The merger added issuer processing operations.

Key Indicators: Global Payments's Financial Health

Revenue Challenges: Global Payments's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.72%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 74.51% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Global Payments's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.99.

Debt Management: Global Payments's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 14.15 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Global Payments's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 2.06 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Global Payments's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Global Payments's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 8.17, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

