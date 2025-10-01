Inquiry Into Amazon.com's Competitor Dynamics In Broadline Retail Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 33.47 7.02 3.53 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.67 3 3.06 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.26 3.70 3.41 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 57.72 20.74 4.92 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 92.13 10.93 5.74 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 161 12.53 1.85 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.77 1.56 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.21 8.75 4.18 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.52 1.75 0.69 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.97 5 1.48 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 37.22 4.41 3.25 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.23 4.52 2.67 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 10.19 1.08 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 66.25 4.87 1.37 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.26 0.44 0.11 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 97.67 14.39 0.74 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 42.94 6.51 2.27 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

After thoroughly examining Amazon.com, the following trends can be inferred:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 33.47 , which is 0.78x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.02 relative to the industry average by 1.08x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.53 , which is 1.56x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.76%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Amazon.com and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.